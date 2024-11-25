Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight [Image 5 of 8]

    62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing load a palletized tire onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. This training sortie included important combat offload practice upon destination arrival. Combat offloads are used to quickly deliver cargo from a C-17 aircraft to austere locations without the use of forklifts or other cargo handling vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8775712
    VIRIN: 241126-F-VE343-1022
    Resolution: 1519x1013
    Size: 775.84 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Training
    4th Airlift Squadron
    62d Airlift Wing
    PrepareTheWingToWin
    MissionReadyAirmen

