62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight

A 373rd Training Squadron Airman marshals a C-17 Globemaster III toward the runway at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. This training sortie included important combat offload practice upon destination arrival. Combat offloads are used to quickly deliver cargo from a C-17 aircraft to austere locations without the use of forklifts or other cargo handling vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Benjamin Riddle)