62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Slaton, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks proper engine startup on a C-17 Globemaster III before takeoff at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. Loadmasters ensure proper load distribution within the cargo bay, which is critical for flight safety because improperly distributed weight can impact the aircrafts stability, maneuverability and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Benjamin Riddle)