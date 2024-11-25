U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Slaton, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks proper engine startup on a C-17 Globemaster III before takeoff at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. Loadmasters ensure proper load distribution within the cargo bay, which is critical for flight safety because improperly distributed weight can impact the aircrafts stability, maneuverability and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8775713
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-VE343-1048
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|971.74 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight
