U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing prepare for a training sortie at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26. 2024
This training sortie included low-level flying and combat maneuvering for pilot requalification and combat offload practice for the loadmaster onboard. Training sorties like this are critical to ensuring all Airmen are mission ready while preparing the Wing to win.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 15:59
|Story ID:
|486322
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.