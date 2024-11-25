Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing prepare for a training sortie at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26. 2024

    This training sortie included low-level flying and combat maneuvering for pilot requalification and combat offload practice for the loadmaster onboard. Training sorties like this are critical to ensuring all Airmen are mission ready while preparing the Wing to win.

