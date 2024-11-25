U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Craven, a Human Resources Specialist with the Arizona National Guard, rides his bicycle during the biking leg of the Ironman Arizona competition, November 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ironman competition requires participants to complete a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon run.
This work, Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona Guardsman Tackles Ironman, Proving Limits Are Made to Be Broken
