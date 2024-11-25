Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon [Image 4 of 5]

    Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon

    TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Craven, a Human Resources Specialist with the Arizona National Guard, rides his bicycle during the biking leg of the Ironman Arizona competition, November 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ironman competition requires participants to complete a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon run.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8774549
    VIRIN: 241117-A-PV404-6953
    Resolution: 3200x2134
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
    Arizona Guardsman Tackles Ironman, Proving Limits Are Made to Be Broken

    marathon
    triathlon
    Arizona national guard
    Ironman
    running
    endurance competition

