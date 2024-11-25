Arizona Guardsman Tackles Ironman, Proving Limits Are Made to Be Broken

TEMPE, Ariz. – For Arizona Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Craven, the decision to train for and compete in an Ironman triathlon wasn’t born from idle curiosity. It was a challenge inspired by a friend and fueled by a deep desire to push his physical and mental boundaries.



“It started when a close friend registered for the race and encouraged me to join,” Craven said. “I accepted because I firmly believe in constant personal development, whether academically or physically. This was the perfect challenge to take on.”



The Ironman competition, which requires participants to complete a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon, tested Craven in ways he hadn’t anticipated. With 11 months of preparation leading up to the event, he dove into a rigorous training regimen, often waking before dawn to fit workouts into his schedule.



“Most days, I was up by 3:30 a.m. to get my runs, bike rides, or swimming done,” Craven said. “Balancing training with my military career and family life was tough, but my wife was my rock throughout the process. Without her support, especially with our two young children, it wouldn’t have been possible.”



Craven opted out of competing in the half Ironman as a build up, but did not jump into the full Ironman unprepared. He started with smaller events, including a sprint triathlon at Lake Pleasant and a self-tested Olympic-distance triathlon, to build his endurance which he admitted was the the most challenging part of his preparation.



“Doing repetitive 25 meter laps for an hour and a half, doing 70 to 90 laps back and forth, it's just mind-numbing,” Craven said regarding the swim endurance preparation for the event.

By the summer his training intensified, with two-hour daily sessions during the week and weekend workouts stretching up to four hours. Despite his best efforts, the physical and mental strain of the event took him by surprise.



“I didn’t expect to feel as defeated as I did out there,” Craven said. “Each phase of the race presented obstacles—cold water during the swim, headwinds on the bike, and excruciating pain during the marathon. At one point, I asked myself, ‘Why am I still doing this?’”



Due to safety concerns, competitors are prohibited from using headphones for music consumption or any type of mental distraction during the race, forcing Craven to lean on a mix of strategies to persevere. He broke the course into manageable segments, focusing on reaching the next landmark or aid station to maintain his focus.



“You're not doing this with music,” Craven said. “It's just you and your own thoughts out there, so you kind of become a victim to yourself.”

Encouragement from volunteers and his family, who cheered him on at various points along the route, provided much-needed motivation.

The race day began with cold water temperatures of just over 60 degrees, which left Craven physically shaken.



“It took me almost 20 minutes to transition from the swim to the bike,” Craven recalled. “I was shaking so badly I couldn’t get my shoes on. It was a rough start, but I regrouped, ate something, and pushed forward.”



The final leg—the marathon—proved to be the toughest. With his knees aching and exhaustion setting in, Craven relied on sheer determination and inspiration from others on the course to finish.



“One runner told me it was her first Ironman postpartum,” Craven said. “That moment put my struggles into perspective and gave me the motivation to push through to the end.”



At 9:54 p.m., after more than 14 hours of physical exertion, Craven crossed the finish line, greeted by his wife and the friend who had originally inspired him to compete. Despite the overwhelming relief and pride he felt, he couldn’t help but reflect on what he might do differently next time.



“I didn’t hit my secondary goal of finishing in under 12 hours,” he admitted. “But now I know I have more in me. Next time, I’d invest in a professional bike fitting to avoid some of the physical strain I experienced.”



The experience taught Craven the importance of meticulous preparation and mental resilience. He advised aspiring Ironman competitors to follow a structured training plan and seek guidance from experienced coaches or resources.



“You can’t wing this,” he said. “You need a solid plan to avoid injuries and to be ready for race day.”



Though the event pushed him to his limits, Craven has already set his sights on new challenges. He plans to pursue a perfect score on the Army Combat Fitness Test and participate in smaller triathlons and mountain bike races.



“Four days after the race, I’m already thinking about doing another Ironman in a few years,” he said with a laugh. “There’s something about the challenge that keeps you coming back.”



For Craven, the Ironman was more than just a race—it was a testament to the power of perseverance and the drive to grow beyond perceived limits.

