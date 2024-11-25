Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Craven, a Human Resources Specialist with the Arizona National Guard, runs the final leg of the Ironman Arizona competition, November 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ironman competition requires participants to complete a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon run.