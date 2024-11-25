Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Craven, a Human Resources Specialist with the Arizona National Guard, crosses the finish line, completing the Ironman Arizona competition, November 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ironman competition requires participants to complete a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon run.
|11.17.2024
|11.27.2024 01:28
|8774550
|241117-A-PV404-7013
|3200x2138
|619.4 KB
|TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
|7
|0
