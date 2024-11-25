Date Taken: 11.17.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 01:28 Photo ID: 8774550 VIRIN: 241117-A-PV404-7013 Resolution: 3200x2138 Size: 619.4 KB Location: TEMPE, ARIZONA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.