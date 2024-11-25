Arizona National Guard Soldier Competes in the Ironman Arizona Triathlon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Craven, a Human Resources Specialist with the Arizona National Guard, prepares to jump into Tempe Town Lake for the swim portion of the Ironman Arizona competition, November 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ironman competition requires participants to complete a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon run.