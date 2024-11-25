Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tracy Aristide, EEO Manager, and David Chai, Deputy District Engineer, both U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, present Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim with a certification of appreciation for her presentation focusing on faith, embracing challenges and unconditional love during her talk at the district on Nov. 12, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)