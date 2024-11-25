Tracy Aristide, EEO Manager, and David Chai, Deputy District Engineer, both U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, present Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim with a certification of appreciation for her presentation focusing on faith, embracing challenges and unconditional love during her talk at the district on Nov. 12, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8774378
|VIRIN:
|241112-D-CQ138-4437
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier
No keywords found.