Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier

Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim revealed to the audience her age was a critical factor when considering joining the U.S. Army during a speaking event at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Camp Humphreys, South Korea Nov. 12, 2024. She explained that she was called by God to travel down this path and responded. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)