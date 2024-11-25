Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier

Photo By Monique Freemon | On Nov. 12, 2024, Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim conveyed that “find[ing] that beautiful...... read more read more Photo By Monique Freemon | On Nov. 12, 2024, Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim conveyed that “find[ing] that beautiful person in the mirror” and practicing affirmations influence how one loves others during a speaking event at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – When Chaplain Maj. Grace W. Kim entered this world in the 1960s, “there were no women ministers.” It was a time when families “preferred sons instead of daughters.” And yet, she is now a 4th generation pastor and serves as the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain at Osan Airbase in South Korea.

Chaplain Kim’s presentation–“Sisters Keepers: Personal and Professional Development”–is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District’s Federal Women’s Program (FWP), coordinated by the district’s EEO Program Manager, Tracy Aristide Nov. 12, 2024. Chaplain Kim is the seventh speaker in the series.



The Chaplain Corps was established during the Revolutionary War on July 29, 1775. Approximately 218 Chaplains served in the Continental Army during that time. Currently, there are 3,015 chaplains in the corps and representing 110 religious faith groups. The Corps’ purpose is to provide “religious support and advises on matters of spirituality.” Various faiths represented are Roman Catholic, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu. Currently, 78% of Soldiers self-identify with one of 128 religious faith groups.



Check Yourself by Checking Your CHAIR

As Chaplain Kim began her presentation, there was a single chair in the front of the USACE’s conference room. Many were curious about what the chair symbolized or even if it was part of the presentation.

“CHAIR is everywhere,” she said as she motioned toward the chair. People can experience CHAIR at work, home, with friends and so on. Chaplain Kim described CHAIR as a representation of oneself and how one’s experiences shapes their life.

1) “C” means to “Challenge Yourself;”

2) “H” means to “Check Your Heart Every Day;”

3) “A” means to “Be Available, Be Accessible, Be Approachable;”

4) “I” means to be “Inclusiveness” and

5) “R” means “Resiliency.”

She emphasized this is not a one step process, it is cyclical. The chaplain asked, “Is the chairs legs strong enough?” Indicating audience members need a robust foundation in their mental, physical, and spiritual health. She then advised people to start journaling daily to engage in the reflexive process of “checking yourself first” before helping others.

An Unconventional Beginning

Chaplain Kim had an unconventional journey when joining the U.S. Army. At the age of 44, she commissioned as an U.S. Army Reserve Chaplain with the ranking of captain and then entered active duty in 2013.



Prior to being commissioned, she worked with many young people dealing with trauma. The chaplain contemplated if she should even join. Her “heart was pumping for something different” but her age was a prominent factor in joining. She had doubts about her physical health affecting her decision.



However, a recruiter who was also a dear friend constantly contacted her. She recounted that one night she asked her son, Christian, “What happens when God calls his people?” Chaplain Kim stated, “They are supposed to respond.” Then her son mentioned she was called upon, so she should answer. Chaplain Kim then called the recruiter and stated she would join the U.S. Army. At the end, Chaplain Kim “want[ed] to serve her soldiers and love them” in every step of life.

Her experiences prior to joining the Army trained her to work with prisoners. Chaplain Kim understood the need to protect one’s mental health. “We need to take care of our emotions,” she said.

A Sister’s Keep for the “Forever Soldier”

During the event, Chaplain Kim explained that she focuses on the soul and not a person’s successes nor failures. Most of her tenure in the Army focused on family, trauma and bereavement. Chaplain Kim stated she has many stories that she is “still honoring” in her heart.

She has been through many somber experiences. For instance, Chaplain Kim described a time she cared for a deceased Soldier and their family. Once a person joins the U.S. Army, they will now and forever be a Soldier–as in the eyes of Chaplain Kim. She applied this to her time as a prison chaplain as well.



“Even when they are wearing a prisoner’s uniform, they are still a Soldier,” she said.

Embracing the Challenges

Chaplain Kim was bending over with her hand on her hips panting while reminiscing about a run. She was describing her basic training in Fort Jackson, Florida as difficult compared to her fellow Soldiers who were younger. However, she was resilient and completed her goal.



Chaplain Kim stated those challenges made her stronger as she was describing what “R” means in chair. “Embrace the challenges and who you are,” she said.



One audience member asked her what the most difficult aspect is of being a chaplain.



“Being an Asian woman was the most challenging,” she responded. Chaplain Kim is the only female chaplain on the peninsula and follows in the footsteps of chaplains like Alice M. Henderson, the first woman to serve in the U.S. Chaplain Corps in 1974.

“[The] Army is about diversity and understanding differences,” Chaplain Kim said.

“Communicate with Yourself”

With a packed room, Chaplain Kim expressed the mantra to “be patient” and “be kind,” while referencing scripture 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8. However, she implores the audience to not only practice this with others, but oneself.



“What is the first thing you do in the morning?,” she asked the audience.



Checking one’s chair means to be reflexive of how you treat others and how to treat yourself. Hence, one of the first actions Chaplain Kim does every day is pray. Taking care of one’s health is not only focusing on the physical, but the spiritual wellbeing. What is in the heart and mind must be aligned. She explained that it is vital to wake up every day and “find the beautiful lady in the mirror,” “practice affirmations” and “communicate with yourself.”

“If you don’t love yourself, it is going to be hard to love others,” she said.

Loving oneself means taking care of one’s emotions and constantly monitor them. Chaplain Kim starts her day by “find[ing] that beautiful lady in the mirror” and practicing her affirmations to ensure she can help others.

For more information on the Federal Women’s Program visit “Special Emphasis Program” on USACE FED’s website.