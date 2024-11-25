Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim stated “CHAIR” can be experienced in various environments, but the point to make sure one checks their chair daily to help themselves and others at the “Sisters Keepers” on Nov. 12, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. She spoke to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District as part of a speaker series at the agency. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8774357
|VIRIN:
|241112-D-CQ138-9491
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier
No keywords found.