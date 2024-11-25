Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim stated “CHAIR” can be experienced in various environments, but the point to make sure one checks their chair daily to help themselves and others at the “Sisters Keepers” on Nov. 12, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. She spoke to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District as part of a speaker series at the agency. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)