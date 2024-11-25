Chaplain (Maj.) Grace W. Kim: A Sister’s Keeper for the Forever Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Chai, Deputy District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, presents Chaplain (Maj.) Grace Kim not only with a certificate of appreciation, but a limited-edition coin representing USACE FED on Nov. 12, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)