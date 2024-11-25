1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, watches the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)