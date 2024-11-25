1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, right, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, is promoted to the rank of lieutenant general by his wife and daughter during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)
