1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division stand at parade rest during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)