1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

The staff of 1st Marine Division salute U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, second from left, the incoming commanding general of 1st Marine Division, and Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, left, the outgoing commanding general of 1st MARDIV, during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)