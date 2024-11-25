Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the incoming commanding general of 1st Marine Division, gives a speech at the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

