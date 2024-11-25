Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Pvt. makenna tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Culinary specialists assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, dress up as characters from the Wizard of Oz at the 10th CAB dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. For the annual Thanksgiving DFAC competition, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visit all of the DFACs on post to assess which brigade’s DFAC has the best food and themed decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    10th Mountain
    Thanksgiving
    DFAC
    Competition

