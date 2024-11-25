A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary specialists assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, dress up as characters from the Wizard of Oz at the 10th CAB dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. For the annual Thanksgiving DFAC competition, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visit all of the DFACs on post to assess which brigade’s DFAC has the best food and themed decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)