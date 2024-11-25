A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain. Steve Anoai, assigned to 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, serves food at 1st Brigade dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. In a show of unity and appreciation, officers and senior leaders personally served food to celebrate the 10th Mountain Division community, strengthening bonds and fostering unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)