A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Sgt Ernest Ziegler, a Home Station Mission Command first sergeant, assigned to 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, serves food at 1st Brigade dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. During the annual Thanksgiving DFAC competition, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visit all of the DFACs on post to assess which brigade has the best food and themed decorations. Officers and senior leaders serve food to celebrate all 10th Mountain Division Soldiers, family members, and guests and foster unit fellowship and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)