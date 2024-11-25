Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Sines, a noncommissioned in charge of a Home Station Mission assigned to 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, serves food at 1st Brigade dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. In a show of unity and appreciation, officers and senior leaders personally served food to celebrate the 10th Mountain Division community, strengthening bonds and fostering unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8774029
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-SD443-8010
|Resolution:
|4480x5701
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum [Image 4 of 4], by PV1 makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.