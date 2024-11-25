Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Philip Davies, executive officer of the HMNZS Aotearoa (A11), during a tour of the ship in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled to New Zealand to strengthen and advance the strong partnership between New Zealand and the U.S. for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8773791
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-UL352-1420
|Resolution:
|7513x5366
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|NZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.