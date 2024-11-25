COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, Rear Adm. Garin Golding, New Zealand chief of navy, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Philip Davies, executive officer of the HMNZS Aotearoa (A11), tour Aotearoa during Koehler’s visit to Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled to New Zealand to strengthen and advance the strong partnership between New Zealand and the U.S. for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)