COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, far left, and Rear Adm. Garin Golding, New Zealand chief of navy, speak to Royal New Zealand Navy personnel on leadership and challenges in the Indo-Pacific during his visit to Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled to New Zealand to strengthen and advance the strong partnership between New Zealand and the U.S. for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)