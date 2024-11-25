COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, salutes as he departs the HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) after touring the ship during his visit to Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled to New Zealand to strengthen and advance the strong partnership between New Zealand and the U.S. for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)