Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand

    NEW ZEALAND

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, salutes as he departs the HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) after touring the ship during his visit to Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled to New Zealand to strengthen and advance the strong partnership between New Zealand and the U.S. for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8773793
    VIRIN: 241122-N-UL352-1496
    Resolution: 7384x5274
    Size: 1004.99 KB
    Location: NZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand
    COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    New Zealand
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy
    RNZN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download