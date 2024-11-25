COMPACFLT travels to Auckland, New Zealand

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and his wife Gina, left, listen as Ms. Charis Boos, public programmes manager of the Torpedo Bay Navy Museum, gives a tour of the museum during Koehler’s visit to Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled to New Zealand to strengthen and advance the strong partnership between New Zealand and the U.S. for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8773795
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-UL352-1632
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|NZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
