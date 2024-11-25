2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Pat Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, recognize a Paratrooper for their hard work during the annual Thanksgiving holiday meal at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. In addition to serving Paratroopers, Veterans, and their Families, the Warrior Restaurants were evaluated for their presentation, service, theme and overall food quality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris).