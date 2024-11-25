Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service [Image 8 of 9]

    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. Pat Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, recognize a Paratrooper for their hard work during the annual Thanksgiving holiday meal at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. In addition to serving Paratroopers, Veterans, and their Families, the Warrior Restaurants were evaluated for their presentation, service, theme and overall food quality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8773612
    VIRIN: 241126-A-KK645-3815
    Resolution: 6011x4413
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    paratroopers
    Holiday Meal Service
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Thanksgiving Meal Service

