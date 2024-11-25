2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division join in the festivities during the annual Thanksgiving holiday meal, served by leaders throughout the Division, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. In addition to serving Paratroopers, Veterans, and their Families, the Warrior Restaurants were evaluated for their presentation, service, theme and overall food quality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)