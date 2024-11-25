2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A culinary specialist assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division carves a watermelon as decoration for the 2nd Brigade Combat Team Warrior Restaurant Thanksgiving meal service at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. The service is part of a time honored tradition where leaders from across the Division serve a holiday meal to Paratroopers, Veterans, and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)