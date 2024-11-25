Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A culinary specialist assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division carves a watermelon as decoration for the 2nd Brigade Combat Team Warrior Restaurant Thanksgiving meal service at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. The service is part of a time honored tradition where leaders from across the Division serve a holiday meal to Paratroopers, Veterans, and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8773607
    VIRIN: 241126-A-KK645-3830
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    Holiday Meal Service
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Thanksgiving Meal Service

