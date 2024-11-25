2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the 82nd Airborne Division serve food to Paratroopers, Veterans, and their Families at the annual Thanksgiving holiday meal at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. Every year, the Brigade Warrior Restaurants compete for the title of Best Holiday Service, based on presentation, service, theme and overall food quality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)