Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. Pat Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, walk across Pike Field before the start of a unit football game at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. As part of the Division’s Thanksgiving Week festivities, units from across the Division competed in a series of football games, known colloquially as “The Turkey Bowl.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8773609
    VIRIN: 241126-A-KK645-3831
    Resolution: 6670x4447
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service
    2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Holiday Meal Service
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Thanksgiving Meal Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download