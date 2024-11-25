2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Pat Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, walk across Pike Field before the start of a unit football game at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. As part of the Division’s Thanksgiving Week festivities, units from across the Division competed in a series of football games, known colloquially as “The Turkey Bowl.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)