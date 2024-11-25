Maj. Gen. Pat Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, walk across Pike Field before the start of a unit football game at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024. As part of the Division’s Thanksgiving Week festivities, units from across the Division competed in a series of football games, known colloquially as “The Turkey Bowl.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 15:35
|Photo ID:
|8773609
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-KK645-3831
|Resolution:
|6670x4447
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 82nd Airborne Division - Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.