317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

The Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System, operated by 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, lifts off from the ground near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. The drone has a range of 12 kilometers, one hour of airtime and is primarily used for surveillance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)