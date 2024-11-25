317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Johnmerl Albrecht, left, and Spc. Zhavon Howll, assigned to 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pilot the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System during a drone operator qualification near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. Soldiers were tested on launching, flying, and landing the drones in a field environment. Field training ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)