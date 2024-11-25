317th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System in operation by 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. The drone has a range of 12 kilometers, one hour of airtime and is primarily used for surveillance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)