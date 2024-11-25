U.S. Army Spc. Lorenzo Deans, assigned to 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, puts away the short range reconnaissance Skydio drone near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. The battalion was conducting drone qualification to certify their operators. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
This work, 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.