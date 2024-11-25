317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Lorenzo Deans, assigned to 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, puts away the short range reconnaissance Skydio drone near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. The battalion was conducting drone qualification to certify their operators. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)