Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pilot a short range reconnaissance Skydio drone during a drone operator qualification near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. Soldiers were tested on launching, flying, and landing the drones in a field environment. Field training ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 08:05
    Photo ID: 8772592
    VIRIN: 241126-A-AQ215-6982
    Resolution: 4395x2930
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    317th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Drone
    StrongerTogether
    MKAB
    VictoryCorps
    Drone Operator Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download