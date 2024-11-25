317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pilot a short range reconnaissance Skydio drone during a drone operator qualification near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. Soldiers were tested on launching, flying, and landing the drones in a field environment. Field training ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 08:05
Photo ID:
|8772592
VIRIN:
|241126-A-AQ215-6982
Resolution:
|4395x2930
Size:
|4 MB
Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
