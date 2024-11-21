U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base New Hampshire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Navy flight demonstration squadron, pilots Maj. Scott Laux and Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana speak with reporters at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Nov. 25, 2024. The Blue Angels arrived for their winter visit and tour of the base in preparation for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show scheduled for Sept. 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)