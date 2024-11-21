U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base New Hampshire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Navy flight demonstration squadron, land at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Nov. 25, 2024. The Blue Angels arrived for a winter visit tour of the base in preparation for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show scheduled for Sept. 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)