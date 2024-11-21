U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base New Hampshire

U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Navy flight demonstration squadron, arrive at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Nov. 25, 2024. The Blue Angels scheduled a winter visit tour of the base in preparation for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show scheduled for Sept. 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
11.25.2024
11.25.2024
|8771646
|241125-Z-WI936-1002
|6048x4024
|1.1 MB
|US
|6
|1
