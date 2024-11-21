U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base

U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots Maj. Scott Laux and Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, Navy flight demonstration squadron, waits for further instruction from the 157th Air Refueling Wing aircraft maintainers at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Nov. 25, 2024. The Blue Angels arrived for their winter visit and tour of the base in preparation for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show scheduled for Sept. 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
