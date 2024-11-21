U.S. Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base New Hampshire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Navy flight demonstration squadron, pilots met by 157th Refueling Wing aircraft maintainers at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Nov. 25, 2024. The Blue Angels planned a winter visit and tour of the base in preparation for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show scheduled for Sept. 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)