Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8769065
    VIRIN: 241120-F-HP405-1323
    Resolution: 3717x2473
    Size: 402.71 KB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download