F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)