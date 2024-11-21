A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8769065
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-HP405-1323
|Resolution:
|3717x2473
|Size:
|402.71 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.