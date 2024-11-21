F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. Fighting Falcons and other combat aircraft deployed to the region conduct regular patrols to deter aggression and defend U.S. forces, allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo)