Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. Fighting Falcons and other combat aircraft deployed to the region conduct regular patrols to deter aggression and defend U.S. forces, allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8769062
    VIRIN: 241120-F-HP405-1308
    Resolution: 3596x2393
    Size: 404.37 KB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM
    F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download