A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The Fighting Falcons conduct combat patrols to defend the region while maintaining peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8769059
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-HP405-1079
|Resolution:
|3334x2218
|Size:
|275.42 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.