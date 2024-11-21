A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. The Fighting Falcon delivers airpower while defending the region with precise and lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8769061
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-HP405-1262
|Resolution:
|3040x2023
|Size:
|336.84 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.