A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2024. Fighting Falcons and other combat aircraft deployed to the region conduct regular patrols to deter aggression and defend U.S. forces, allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8769063
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-HP405-1316
|Resolution:
|3593x2391
|Size:
|347.37 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16s conduct patrols over CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.