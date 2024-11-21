U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristi Machado, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, delivers remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the base’s new track and field, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the track and field, which included some friendly competition with a race to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8768959
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-EW167-1016
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 386th EFSS opens base track [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th AEW crosses finish line on new track project
