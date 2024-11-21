Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EFSS opens base track [Image 4 of 4]

    386th EFSS opens base track

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristi Machado, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, delivers remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the base’s new track and field, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the track and field, which included some friendly competition with a race to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 02:51
    386th AEW crosses finish line on new track project

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

