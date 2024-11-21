Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing cheer on a U.S. Air Force Airman as he prepares to cross the finish line during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new base track and field, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. During the ceremony, two Airmen went head-to-head in a friendly competition with a race to officially open the track and field. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8768957
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-EW167-1040
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EFSS opens base track [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th AEW crosses finish line on new track project
No keywords found.