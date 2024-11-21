386th EFSS opens base track

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing cheer on a U.S. Air Force Airman as he prepares to cross the finish line during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new base track and field, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. During the ceremony, two Airmen went head-to-head in a friendly competition with a race to officially open the track and field. (U.S. Air Force photo)